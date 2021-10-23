Maha: Four booked for cultivation, sale of ganja in Pune

An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly cultivating and selling ganja in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday apprehended Chetan Mohol (27) and Saheba Mhetre (20) near Kothrud for possession of 500 gm of ganja, worth Rs 51,600, an official said.

Following an inquiry, the police found out that the duo had procured the contraband from Ambarvet village in Mulshi tehsil, he said. ''When officials visited the village, they found that two other accused Prakash Khedekar (35) and Indubai Khedekar (65) had stored over 18 kg of ganja in their home. The accused revealed that they had cultivated around 250 plants,'' the official said.

The police seized around 154 kg of ganja, worth over Rs 7.7 lakh from the duo, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard.

