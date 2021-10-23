Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for cultivation, sale of ganja in Pune

When officials visited the village, they found that two other accused Prakash Khedekar 35 and Indubai Khedekar 65 had stored over 18 kg of ganja in their home.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 20:37 IST
Maha: Four booked for cultivation, sale of ganja in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against four persons for allegedly cultivating and selling ganja in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday apprehended Chetan Mohol (27) and Saheba Mhetre (20) near Kothrud for possession of 500 gm of ganja, worth Rs 51,600, an official said.

Following an inquiry, the police found out that the duo had procured the contraband from Ambarvet village in Mulshi tehsil, he said. ''When officials visited the village, they found that two other accused Prakash Khedekar (35) and Indubai Khedekar (65) had stored over 18 kg of ganja in their home. The accused revealed that they had cultivated around 250 plants,'' the official said.

The police seized around 154 kg of ganja, worth over Rs 7.7 lakh from the duo, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021