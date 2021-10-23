HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL37 PM-3RDLD VACCINE-MANUFACTURERS PM Modi meets Indian Covid vaccine manufacturers; CEOs say his leadership key force in vaccination drive New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who said his leadership was a key factor in India being able to administer 100 crore doses of the jabs in just about nine months.

DEL49 PM-VACCINE MANUFACTURERS-REMARKS Entire world looking up to India in view of its vaccination drive success: PM Modi New Delhi: The entire world is looking up to India in the backdrop of the success of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he lauded vaccine manufacturers for playing a ''big role'' in the success story of the country.

DEL17 JK-2ND LD SHAH Shah in J-K for first time since abrogation of A 370, meets slain cop’s family, reviews security Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists. He later chaired a meeting to review the security situation in the Valley.

DEL38 JK-SHAH-YOUTH Shah reaches out to youths in Kashmir, reiterates 'roadmap ' for polls and statehood restoration Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought the support of the youth of Kashmir in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''vision of a peaceful and developed'' J-K, while reiterating that assembly election will be held in the union territory after delimitation and restoration of statehood will follow.

DEL33 CONG-MEMBERSHIP-PLEDGE New Congress members have to pledge to stay away from alcohol, drugs, not criticise party in public New Delhi: Anyone wishing to take up the primary membership of the Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs and give an undertaking to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums.

BOM20 MH-LD NCB Cruise ship drugs case: Financial transactions of accused are under scanner, says NCB official Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is scrutinising the financial transactions of all the arrested accused including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said on Saturday.

CAL12 DEF-RAWAT-CHINA 'Omnipresent danger' to stability of South Asia due to China's ambitions: Gen Rawat Guwahati: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that there is ''omnipresent danger'' to the stability of South Asia due to China's ambitions for power at the global level.

CAL8 WB-2ND LD ABHISHEK Voting for Cong, Left same as pressing NOTA button: TMC no 2 Abhishek Banerjee Gosaba/Khardah: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that voting for the Congress and Left Front would be in no way different from opting for the NOTA button as he sought to woo the electorate ahead of the October 30 bypoll to four assembly seats.

MDS5 KA-WAR-PAKISTAN Thinking to separate East Pakistan began after 1965 war to stop ISI support to N-E insurgencies: Vice-Admiral Bengaluru: Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla on Saturday said the thinking to separate East Pakistan from the West, actively started after the 1965 Indo-Pak war, with a principal reason to stop Pakistan's ISI's support to insurgencies in the North-East of India.

Foreign: FGN6 US-WH-TANDEN Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary Washington: Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden, a close confidant of US President Joe Biden, has been named White House staff secretary, eight months after Republican lawmakers scuttled her nomination to another key post.

FGN16 BANGLA-VIOLENCE-ARREST Second key suspect behind violence against Hindus arrested by Bangladesh police Dhaka: Bangladesh’s security agencies on Saturday arrested a man in his 30s, who is believed to be the second key suspect behind the recent slew of violence against Hindus and mob attacks on temples in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja festivities, police officials said. By Anisur Rahman FGN19 PAK-US-AFGHAN Pakistan rejects reports of agreement with US to conduct air operations in Afghanistan Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday rejected reports about an agreement with the United States on the use of its airspace for intelligence operations in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain Entertainment: DEL28 INDIA-LD OSCARS ENTRY Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022 New Delhi: Tamil drama ''Koozhangal'' (''Pebbles''), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

