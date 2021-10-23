Left Menu

Cross-border shelling: Eight cases in Poonch cleared for ex gratia

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 21:36 IST
Eight cases related to damage and loss of cattle heads in cross-border shelling from Pakistan were cleared on Saturday for ex-gratia relief in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. India and Pakistan agreed for a renewed ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir from February 20, and barring a few violations, the agreement is holding, much to the relief of border residents.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Inder Jeet chaired a meeting of District Level Coordination cum Screening Committee for the settlement of relief claims of Pakistani shelling under Security Relief Expenditure in his office chamber, an official spokesman said.

He said the district level committee approved eight cases for payment of ex-gratia -- four claims for damage to the houses and an equal number of cases for loss of cattle head in cross border shelling. The deputy commissioner issued instructions to all concerned for an early submission of cases after the completion of codal formalities, the spokesman said.

