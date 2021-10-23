T20WC Scoreboard: England vs West Indies

Engalnd: Jason Roy c Gayle b Rampaul 11 Jos Buttler not out 24 Jonny Bairstow c & b Hosein 9 Moeen Ali run out 3 Liam Livingstone c & b Hosein 1 Eoin Morgan not out 7 Extras (NB-1) 1 Total (For 4 wickets in 8.2 overs) 56 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-30, 3-36, 4-39.

Bowling: Akeal Hosein 4-0-24-2, Ravi Rampaul 2-0-14-1, Obed McCoy 2-0-12-0, Kieron Pollard 0.2-0-6-0.

