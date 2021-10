BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Investigating Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Citterio Brand Salame Sticks

U.S. CDC: * U.S. CDC SAYS INVESTIGATING SALMONELLA OUTBREAK LINKED TO CITTERIO BRAND SALAME STICKS

* U.S. CDC SAYS 20 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN REPORTED SICK FROM 8 STATES, AND 3 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN HOSPITALIZED FROM OUTBREAK OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS * U.S. CDC SAYS NO DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM OUTBREAK OF SALMONELLA INFECTIONS

