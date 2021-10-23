Left Menu

Eastern Air Command Chief reviews operational situation, security during visit to three air force stations in Assam

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik along with Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional, President Anuradha Patnaik visited Air Force Stations in Chabua, Dinjan and Mohanbari in Assam.

ANI | Chabua (Assam) | Updated: 23-10-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 23:30 IST
Eastern Air Command Chief reviews operational situation, security during visit to three air force stations in Assam
Air Officer Commanding (AOC) in-Chief of Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik visited three Air Force Station in Assam . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik along with Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional, President Anuradha Patnaik visited Air Force Stations in Chabua, Dinjan and Mohanbari in Assam. The Air Marshal also visited the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat in his three days visit started from October 21, where he reviewed the infrastructure of ALG and interacted with the air warriors, read the press release issued by the PRO Defence.

During his visit to the three Air Force stations, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the Stations. He was briefed on the ongoing modern infrastructure development projects aimed at enhancing the combat potential of the bases, it added.

The Air Marshal addressed and interacted with the station personnel at all the bases and directed them to maintain high standards of operational readiness and security awareness. As per the release, he emphasized the importance of keeping plans and procedures in place to face any challenge at short notice.

He conveyed his appreciation of the steps taken by all bases in the fight against COVID-19 and urged all personnel to take appropriate precautions to stay safe from a potential third wave of COVID-19, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban for use of ostarine; Cycling-Lambie wins men's pursuit gold as Ganna fails to make final and more

Sports News Roundup: Doping-British para cyclist McBride gets three-year ban...

 Global
4
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021