Thane: 140 arrested in anti-drugs drive

Thane police arrested 140 people in a drive against drugs held over fours hours, an official said on Saturday.

The drive took place between 8pm and 12 midnight on Friday and as many as 93 offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Act) were registered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)