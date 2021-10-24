Left Menu

Six militants killed in raid in Pakistan's Balochistan province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six militants, including a commander of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), were killed during a raid by security forces in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday, the military's media affairs wing said.

Security forces carried out a search operation based on intelligence reports and during the raid, killed the six militants, including BLA commander Tariq alias Nasir in Harnai area of the province, a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The militants were killed at their hideout near Jamboro in Harnai, it said.

The ISPR said the militants were working with external forces to spread discontent and try to derail peace in the province.

“As soon as the security forces cordoned off the targeted hideout, the militants resorted to heavy firing while trying to flee from the area but after a heavy exchange of fire, six terrorists, including BLA commander Tariq alias Nasir, (were) killed,'' the statement said.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the hideout.

Last month, in another intel-based search operation, the security forces had killed 10 terrorists in South Waziristan tribal district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

