Assam: Five prisoners, three cops injured as van hits truck

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:28 IST
At least five inmates of Nagaon Prison and three Assam Police personnel were injured as the van carrying them hit a truck a turned turtle on National Highway 36 in Assam, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near 11th Mile area on Friday night when the prisoners' transport vehicle was trying to overtake the truck.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital from where two of the seriously injured prisoners were shifted to Nagaon B P Civil Hospital for better treatment, an officer said.

The prisoners were returning to Nagaon Central Jail from Sankardevnagar Court in Hojai, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

