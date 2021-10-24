Left Menu

Assam man shares pic with foot on ancient Ganesha idol, arrested

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:41 IST
A man was arrested in Assam's Nagaon district for sharing on social media a photograph of him placing a foot on the head of an ancient idol of Lord Ganesha, police said on Saturday.

The man, who hails from Kacha village in Kachua police station, was arrested on Friday based on an FIR lodged by the committee of the temple located at Tengalangso village along the boundary of Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts, an officer said.

He was seen placing his foot with shoes on the head of the idol located at the historic Arlong Kund stream.

The temple committee noticed the image after a furore among netizens and lodged the police complaint, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

