French fishermen say Britain 'too timid' in resolving licence row
Negotiations with Britain have resulted in only a handful of fishing licences for French fisherman in British waters, a French fishermen's association said on Saturday, deeming the step too timid to resolve a post-Brexit row between Britain and France.
France's seas minister, Annick Girardin, assured fishermen she would not give up the fight to obtain post-Brexit licences for French fishermen, the national committee of maritime fishermen (CNPMEM) said in a statement.
