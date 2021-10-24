Left Menu

French fishermen say Britain 'too timid' in resolving licence row

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 00:49 IST
  • France

Negotiations with Britain have resulted in only a handful of fishing licences for French fisherman in British waters, a French fishermen's association said on Saturday, deeming the step too timid to resolve a post-Brexit row between Britain and France.

France's seas minister, Annick Girardin, assured fishermen she would not give up the fight to obtain post-Brexit licences for French fishermen, the national committee of maritime fishermen (CNPMEM) said in a statement.

