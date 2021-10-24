Left Menu

Uganda police say 1 killed, 7 injured in explosion at eatery

One person was killed and seven others injured Saturday in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Ugandas capital, Kampala, police said. Police said in a statement that a bomb squad had been deployed following a serious blast around 9 pm local time.

PTI | Kampala | Updated: 24-10-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 03:05 IST
  Country:
  • Uganda

One person was killed and seven others injured Saturday in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said. Police said in a statement that a bomb squad had been deployed following ''a serious blast'' around 9 pm local time. It said detectives would ''determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not.'' Uganda is relatively peaceful, and a nighttime curfew is in place across the country as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But the UK government updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists ''are very likely to try to carry out attacks'' in this East African country that has been attacked before. ''Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,'' that advisory says.

The eatery where Saturday's blast occurred is a normally busy place, frequented by commuters.

