Colombia armed forces capture top drug trafficker Otoniel

Dairo Antonio Usuga, known as Otoniel, Colombia's most sought after drug trafficker and leader of the Clan del Golfo, was captured on Saturday during an operation carried out by the country's armed forces, military and police sources confirmed.

Colombia had offered a reward of up to 3 billion pesos (about $800,000) for information concerning Otoniel's whereabouts, while the U.S. government had put up a reward of $5 million for help locating him.

($1 = 3,780.38 Colombian pesos)

