PM Modi to address the nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 06:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. "This month, the #MannKiBaat programme will take place on the 24th. I invite you all to share your ideas for this month's episode. Write on the NaMo App, @mygovindia or dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message," tweeted PM Modi.

In his last Mann Ki Baat, underlining the importance of rainwater harvesting in Indian culture, PM Modi compared the traditional festivals of Jal-Jeelani Ekadashi and Chhatt with the National Water Mission's (NWM) campaign "Catch The Rain". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

