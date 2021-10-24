2 killed, 7 injured in gas blast in China
- Country:
- China
Two people were killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion at a residential building in the Chinese port city of Dalian on Sunday.
A huge fire that broke out after the explosion has been extinguished and the wounded were admitted to the hospital, state-run CGTN-TV reported The cause of the accident is being investigated.
This is the second such explosion in a week.
On October 21, four people were killed and 47 others injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in Shenyang, the capital of north-eastern China's Liaoning province.
Video footage shared online shows the massive destruction of a three-story building, with debris littered across the area and nearby buildings affected. Cars parked near the restaurant were also damaged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. trade chief talks to Chinese counterpart in test of bilateral engagement
Former Chinese scribe detained for questioning country's role in Korean War
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more
Chinese hackers target political issues, universities in Taiwan, Hong Kong
Science News Roundup: Japanese scientists work up an appetite for lab-grown Wagyu beef; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more