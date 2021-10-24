Left Menu

Success of our COVID vaccination programme shows potential, capability of India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's landmark achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations and said that the success of the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of the mantra of everyone's efforts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:20 IST
Success of our COVID vaccination programme shows potential, capability of India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India's landmark achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations and said that the success of the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of the mantra of everyone's efforts. "The success of our vaccination programme shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," PM Modi said during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He further said that he is well aware of the capabilities of Indians. "I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen," Modi added. India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021