Cartridges, explosives seized in Mizoram

A huge cache of cartridges and explosive materials have been seized along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 100 cartridges, 38 Neogel gelatin and 251 detonators from a forest near Tiau Kai village on Saturday, it said.

The seizure has prevented the loss of precious lives, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)