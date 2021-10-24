Cartridges, explosives seized in Mizoram
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:20 IST
A huge cache of cartridges and explosive materials have been seized along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel seized 100 cartridges, 38 Neogel gelatin and 251 detonators from a forest near Tiau Kai village on Saturday, it said.
The seizure has prevented the loss of precious lives, it added.
