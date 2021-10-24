Civilian killed in firing incident in Shopian in JK
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A civilian was killed in a firing incident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
The incident took place in Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.
The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.
The circumstances of the incident are being probed, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shopian
- Zainapora
- Jammu
- south Kashmir
- Kashmir
- Shahid Ahmad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RCP Singh addresses steel consumers meet in Jammu as part of two-day public outreach programme
T20 WC: Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik selected as Team India's net bowler
Changing political path to strengthen Jammu declaration: Devender Rana after resigning from National Conference
NC suffers major jolt in Jammu, two prominent leaders Devender Rana, Slathia resign
Jammu-based leaders Devender Rana, Slathia quit NC