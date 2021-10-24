Left Menu

PM Modi lauds healthcare workers for ensuring 100 cr COVID vaccinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the contribution of healthcare workers in the country as India administered more than 100 crore vaccinations.

Updated: 24-10-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 11:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the contribution of healthcare workers in the country as India administered more than 100 crore vaccinations. Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said, "India salutes our healthcare workers. I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen."

Prime Minister lauded India on achieving more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations and said that the country moving forward with new enthusiasm and new energy in this regard. "After administering more than 100 crore vaccines, the country is moving forward with new enthusiasm, new energy. The success of our vaccine program shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone's efforts," said PM Modi

Prime Minister interacted with Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker who hails from Uttarakhand. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month however, this time the programme will be broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month. (ANI)

