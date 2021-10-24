Left Menu

One over ground LeT worker arrested in J-K's Baramulla

One over ground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT's) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

Seized items from the possession of the accused. . Image Credit: ANI
One over ground worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT's) offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF) was arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police. According to the police, one Chinese hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 16 live pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Kitchama, Baramulla.

Malik was held in a joint operation by Baramulla police, Army 161 TA RR and 53 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). "It is pertinent, to mention here that the said individual is OGW of active militant namely Hilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, District Baramulla," police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA (P) Act at Police Station Sheeri and an investigation is underway, informed the police. (ANI)

