Left Menu

MoS Nityanand Rai and Delhi PC Rakesh Asthana flag off 'Amrit Run' at National Police Memorial

Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana flagged off the 'Amrit Run' event under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the National Police Memorial here, on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:17 IST
MoS Nityanand Rai and Delhi PC Rakesh Asthana flag off 'Amrit Run' at National Police Memorial
MoS Nityanand Rai flagging off the Amrit Run. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana flagged off the 'Amrit Run' event under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the National Police Memorial here, on Sunday. This run is being organised by Delhi Police. As per an official statement, a total of 75 personnel from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will take part in the event.

The MoS Rai also paid tributes to the martyred police jawans on this occasion by laying a wreath at the Central Sculpture at National Police Memorial. Adesh Kumar, one of the participants in the run said, "The run is being organised to celebrate 75 years of our independence and to pay tribute to the martyred police jawans. Personnel from Delhi Police and CAPFs will take part in this run. There are a total of 75 participants."

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Centre to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 as he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021