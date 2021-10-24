Sibal slams Shah, says 'stop planned targeting of minorities in UP'

Left Menu

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir and urges him to "stop strategically planned targeting of minorities in Uttar Pradesh".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:29 IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "Amit Shah in J&K 'sought strategically planned protection of minorities'. Well done! Do the same in Uttar Pradesh. Stop strategically planned targeting of minorities.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, asserted that no one can obstruct development in Jammu and Kashmir and strict action will be taken against those who want to disrupt the peace and harmony in the Union Territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

