Left Menu

Businessman shot dead in UP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-10-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 13:31 IST
Businessman shot dead in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead following a dispute with two persons at a roadside eatery here, police said on Sunday.

They added the accused persons have been arrested and the country-made pistol used in the commission of the crime recovered.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said Manish Kumar (35), a cement trader, along with his friends, was having food at a 'dhaba' when two persons there had an argument with him over some issue late on Saturday night.

After this, one of the persons Rubal Yadav took out a country-made pistol and shot at Manish Kumar, injuring him critically.

He was rushed to a medical college hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

Police arrested Yadav on Sunday and another accused Mohabbat Ali on Saturday night itself and also recovered the pistol, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021