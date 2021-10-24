Businessman shot dead in UP

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead following a dispute with two persons at a roadside eatery here, police said on Sunday.

They added the accused persons have been arrested and the country-made pistol used in the commission of the crime recovered.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said Manish Kumar (35), a cement trader, along with his friends, was having food at a 'dhaba' when two persons there had an argument with him over some issue late on Saturday night.

After this, one of the persons Rubal Yadav took out a country-made pistol and shot at Manish Kumar, injuring him critically.

He was rushed to a medical college hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

Police arrested Yadav on Sunday and another accused Mohabbat Ali on Saturday night itself and also recovered the pistol, he said.

