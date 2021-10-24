Fire breaks out at south Kolkata house

A fire broke out at a house in Dhakuria in south Kolkata on Sunday, an official said.

The blaze, described as minor, was reported around noon and was put out within half an hour with the help of two fire engines, the official said.

The fire was reported on the first floor of a three-storey house at Sarat Ghosh Garden Road.

No one was injured in the incident, the fire brigade official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)