Man arrested for raping minor in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in central Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area, police said.

The accused has been identified as Suraj, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, they said.

He was arrested from Kalanaur, Rohtak district, Haryana. He was previously arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a minor under Khyala police station limits, police said. ''We checked footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras and obtained his photograph. The accused is in no way related to the victim and he is not a resident of that locality. There was no phone number, no vehicle, etc. that could help us in identifying the accused. Several police teams from the central district worked tirelessly for 36 hours to nab him.

''When the accused realised that the police were looking for him, he tried to flee from Delhi. Our teams followed him and intercepted him at Kalanaur,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

In a purported CCTV footage which has gone viral, the accused could be seen going with the girl.

The incident took place on Friday when the girl was on her way to a place where food was being distributed for free. Police said the place was close to her residence.

It is suspected that the accused lured the minor and then raped her, police said, adding the girl is stable. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act has been registered.

The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Saturday seeking immediate action in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

