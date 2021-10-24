Civilian killed in cross-firing in JK's Shopian
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:15 IST
A civilian was allegedly killed in cross-firing between militants and a CRPF party in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.
"Around 1030 hrs unidentified terrorists attacked a Naka party of 178 Battalion of CRPF at Babapora in Shopian," the police said.
They said the CRPF retaliated with fire and "during cross-firing" one person got killed. Further details are being ascertained, the police added.
