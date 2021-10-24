Left Menu

Delhi court grants bail to directors of real estate company in cheating case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 14:52 IST
Delhi court grants bail to directors of real estate company in cheating case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted bail to the directors of a real estate company accused of duping an associate professor of Rs 10 lakh after promising to give him a flat in one of its housing projects that had no approval from authorities.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dev Saroha on Saturday granted bail to the directors of Parsvnath Developers -- Pradeep Kumar Jain, Rajeev Jain, and Sanjeev Kumar Jain -- after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued against them earlier in the case of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Dr. S K Goyal, an associate professor at Delhi University, had alleged in his complaint, filed by advocate Namit Saxena, that the accused duped him into giving money for a real estate project in Delhi for which the Parsvnath Group had no sanction for approval. The court granted relief to the accused on sureties of Rs 50,000 each on the ground that they were not arrested during the investigation.

After investigating, the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet before the court against the company and its directors.

The accused, who were summoned by the court after the judge took cognizance of the charge sheet, moved the bail application after appearing before it on Saturday.

The application was opposed by Saxena, who alleged that the accused have duped other people as well of crores of rupees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021