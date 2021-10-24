Nuisance to public: Police raids pub in city

A pub here was raided by the City Crime Branch police on Saturday night following complaints from the public about the nuisance caused by loud music.

Police sources said the people in the neighborhood complained that a few customers of the pub were behaving in an indecent manner with students walking on the streets. It was alleged that the pub was open beyond the stipulated hours.

During the raid, the police seized the speakers and registered a case under the Excise Act, the Karnataka Police Act, and the Epidemic Act against the management of the pub.

