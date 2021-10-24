Left Menu

Libya's elections commission to open registration for candidates in Nov, commission head says

Registration for candidates in Libya's presidential and parliamentary elections should open as of the first half of November, Emad al-Sayah, the head of the High National Elections Commission, said on Sunday.

The registration process should open in mid-November when technical and logistical preparations are completed, al-Sayah added. Wrangling over the constitutional basis for elections, the rules governing the vote and questions over its credibility have threatened to unravel the country's peace process over the last months.

The Commission is tasked with organising general elections on Dec. 24 in accordance with Libya's political roadmap agreed by the U.N.-supervised Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

