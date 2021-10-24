Left Menu

Ex-diplomat emphasises on promoting Buddhist tourism in India to counter China

Former senior diplomat G Parthasarathi on Sunday emphasised upon exploiting the Buddhist tourism in India to develop strategic ties with the ASEAN countries, majority of whom are devout Buddhists, as a way to counter an expansionist China.Citing example of Myanmar, Parthasarathi said China is building a naval port on the Bay of Bengal for that country, which poses a security challenge to Indian borders.However, Parthasarathi was confident that Myanmar, where he had served as an ambassador, cannot harm India.One thing they Myanmar officials say is that how can we harm you.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:19 IST
Ex-diplomat emphasises on promoting Buddhist tourism in India to counter China
  • Country:
  • India

Former senior diplomat G Parthasarathi on Sunday emphasised upon exploiting the Buddhist tourism in India to develop strategic ties with the ASEAN countries, majority of whom are devout Buddhists, as a way to counter an expansionist China.

Citing example of Myanmar, Parthasarathi said China is building a naval port on the Bay of Bengal for that country, which poses a security challenge to Indian borders.

However, Parthasarathi was confident that Myanmar, where he had served as an ambassador, cannot harm India.

''One thing they (Myanmar officials) say is that how can we harm you. You are the land of the Buddha and they are devout Buddhists. Bear this in mind,'' Parthasarathi said during the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave, organised in Bengaluru to celebrate the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which gave birth to a new nation Bangladesh in Asia. He further said, ''This whole region is full of Buddhism and our exploitation of that fact is minimal. We do not even have a tourism promotion basis for getting people here. Therefore, I think this should be the area to explore.'' Parthasarathi stressed the need for India to make peace with countries in the Indian ocean although it has settled its maritime boundary with every nation.

Referring to the situation with China, he said the Chinese are fighting with everybody on their borders. Parthasarathi said people often say that India should have been sweet to the Chinese or have not done things which irked the neighbour.

''It's not so easy. Let's face it, China is a territorial expansionist. It had acquired territory using force. There is no one left with whom they don't have a maritime boundary dispute,'' the former diplomat said.

According to Parthasarathi, the Chinese have made outrageous claims which have been rejected by the International Court of Justice. This again is an issue we have not taken up strongly with ASEAN. We need to focus on that area,'' he said.

Parthasarathi also noted that China has scant respect for land borders with India, Nepal, Bhutan, Laos, Mangolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea and Tibet. ''China is surrounded by countries whose territories it is claiming. Have we taken full diplomatic advantage? Have we taken strategic advantage?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021