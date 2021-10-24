Left Menu

10 additional judges of Punjab & Haryana HC elevated as permanent judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 16:49 IST
  • India

Ten additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were on Sunday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

The Department of Justice in the ministry issued a list of additional judges elevated as judges. Those elevated include three women additional judges.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for a period of two years before being made judges.

According to October 1, 2021 figures available on the law ministry website, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges but is functioning with 45 judges.

The 10 additional judges whose names have been notified are Justices Suvir Sehgal, Alka Sarin, Jasgurpreet Singh Puri, Ashok Kumar Verma, Sant Parkash, Meenakshi I Mehta, Karamjit Singh, Vivek Puri, Archana Puri and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on October 7, had approved the proposal for the appointment of the additional judges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

