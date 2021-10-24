Left Menu

Pregnant woman, father, killed in family clash in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 16:51 IST
Pregnant woman, father, killed in family clash in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and five others were injured in a clash between two sides of the same family in Ghatgate area of Jaipur, police said Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sabir Khan (60) and his daughter Nafisa (36), a police officer said.

Lalkothi SHO Surendra Singh said the incident took place on Saturday when some men attacked their relatives with sharp edged weapons.

Five people, including those who attacked were injured in the violent clash. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post-mortem on Sunday, Singh said. A case has been registered against seven people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
3
Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weekend

Xbox makes F1 2021, Dead by Daylight and Fallout 76 free to play this weeken...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; Australia's Melbourne enjoys weekend of eased COVID curbs after long lockdown and more

World News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021