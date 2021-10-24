Pregnant woman, father, killed in family clash in Jaipur

Two people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and five others were injured in a clash between two sides of the same family in Ghatgate area of Jaipur, police said Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sabir Khan (60) and his daughter Nafisa (36), a police officer said.

Lalkothi SHO Surendra Singh said the incident took place on Saturday when some men attacked their relatives with sharp edged weapons.

Five people, including those who attacked were injured in the violent clash. The injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members after post-mortem on Sunday, Singh said. A case has been registered against seven people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being investigated, he added.

