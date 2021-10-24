Amit Shah pays obeisance at Digiana Gurudwara in Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid obeisance at the Digiana Gurudwara here and prayed for peace and prosperity.

Flanked by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Shah visited the gurudwara in the afternoon after addressing a public rally, officials said.

The home minister on Sunday began his second leg of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating a multi-disciplinary research center and laying the foundation stone of the third phase of the center at the Indian Institute of Technology at Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city.

Shah said that nobody can stop the era of development that has started in the Union Territory. ''It's the land of temples of Mata Vaishno Devi, of Prem Nath Dogra, the land of the sacrifice of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We won't let disruption the peace in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

This is Shah's first to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley throughout the month. He also addressed the youth conclave.

Shah also held a security review meeting in Srinagar.

This was followed by an interactive session with members of youth clubs, where he said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies and the assembly elections.

