Need to change systems, processes of UN in view of challenges like Covid, terrorism: Raj guv

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:13 IST
There is a need to change the systems and processes of the United Nations in view of the global challenges like the Covid pandemic, terrorism and changing paradigms of international security, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said Sunday.

He also said there is a need to make the United Nations a world federation in practical terms and for that the global body will have to contribute in accelerating peace and goodwill as well as equitable development of nations.

Mishra was addressing a national symposium on ‘India and the United Nations’ on the occasion of United Nations Day on Sunday.

He said there is a need to assure the underprivileged and underdeveloped countries that the United Nations is sensitive to their problems.

Due to the global challenges like the Covid pandemic, terrorism and changing paradigms of international security, there is also a need to change the system and process of the United Nations, he said.

Necessary reforms and expansion of institutions like the UN Security Council are the need of the hour to maintain the relevance of the United Nations, he said, adding that as a founding member, India has always strongly supported the UN’s objectives and principles.

Mishra said India is the largest democratic nation in the world and its constitution is a global document of human rights.

