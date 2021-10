BRIEF-Danaos Shipping Co Says Two Damaged Containers On Board Of Zim Kingston Vessel Caught Fire On Oct 26 - Statement

Danaos Shipping Co: * DANAOS SHIPPING CO LTD SAYS TWO DAMAGED CONTAINERS ON BOARD OF THEIR ZIM KINGSTON VESSEL CAUGHT FIRE ON 10/23/2021 - STATEMENT

* DANAOS SHIPPING CO LTD SAYS MASTER OF THE VESSEL ORDERED THE EVACUATION OF THE CREW WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE LOCAL COASTGUARD * DANAOS SHIPPING CO LTD ON CONTAINER SHIP FIRE SAYS NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED

* DANAOS SHIPPING CO ON CONTAINER SHIP FIRE SAYS FIRE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN CONTAINED. DANAOS HAVE COMMISSIONED A SALVAGE & FIRE EXTINGUISHING AGENCY * DANAOS SHIPPING CO ON CONTAINER SHIP FIRE SAYS CO HAS BEEN WORKING IN CLOSE COOPERATION WITH THE LOCAL PORT AUTHORITIES

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)