Delhi BJP sends relief materials for people of flood-ravaged Uttarakhand

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and the party's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta flagged off trucks carrying relief materials for the people of flood-affected Uttarakhand on Sunday, an official statement said.

Gupta said 20,000 packets, which were sent to Haldwani, and contain rice, flour, sugar, tea leaves, oil, and water.

Thanking the Delhi unit, Gautam said the BJP is ensuring that at this juncture none remains hungry.

''The party has worked towards connecting the last man in the row in society with the mainstream and the Modi government is committed to ensure that relief reaches him,'' Gautam said.

He added that the opposition should also come out and help during such situations.

''They (Congress and AAP) are only politicising the issue for political gains in the name of caste or community, something they should better stop doing,'' he said, adding that the opposition should rather concentrate more on helping the people.

State organisational general secretary Siddharthan, general secretary Harsh Malhotra, and treasurer Vishnu Mittal were also present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)