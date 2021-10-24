Left Menu

Accused in murder of Youth Cong activist injured in car accident in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Akash Thillankeri, an accused in the killing of a youth Congress activist here in 2018, was injured in a car accident early on Sunday.

While Thillankeri escaped with minor injuries, four others travelling with him are hospitalised with two in the ICU and one on ventilator, police said.

It appeared to be a case of drunken driving and a case with regard to that has been registered, they said.

Thillankeri and his friends were returning from a party in two vehicles and one of the cars hit a stack of bricks on the roadside.

Blood samples have been taken of all the occupants of the car involved in the accident, they added. PTI HMP ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

