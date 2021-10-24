Sunil Paliwal assumes charge as chairperson of Chennai Port Trust

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI): Chennai Port Trust on Sunday said Sunil Paliwal, a 1993 batch Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has assumed office as its Chairperson. He took over on Saturday.

Currently, Paliwal holds the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.

An alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, and University of Maryland, United States, Paliwal began his career as a sub-collector, Cuddalore district, and later served as Collector in Theni, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, a press release said.

He had worked as the managing director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and also as managing director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. He was secretary to the Commercial Taxes Department and headed the Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd, popularly known as Aavin, said the release.

