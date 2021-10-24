Left Menu

Kerala CM asks TN to draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam as rains may intensify

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rains intensify.Vijayan, in a letter written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, stated that at 4 PM, the inflow to Mullaperiyar dam was 2109 cs and the discharge level was at 1750 cs.At present there is a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs accumulating in the reservoir even after the diversion from Tamil Nadu side.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 19:31 IST
Kerala CM asks TN to draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam as rains may intensify
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday requested his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar dam as the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rains intensify.

Vijayan, in a letter written to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, stated that at 4 PM, the inflow to Mullaperiyar dam was 2109 c/s and the discharge level was at 1750 c/s.

''At present there is a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs accumulating in the reservoir even after the diversion from Tamil Nadu side. With the current inflow it is feared that the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rain intensifies. Hence, there would arise an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu,'' Vijayan said in his letter.

Vijayan sought Stalin's timely intervention in the matter and requested him to give immediate directions to the authorities concerned to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaperiyar Dam through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam and to gradually release the water downstream. He also requested to intimate the Kerala government about the opening of the shutters at least 24 hours in advance in order to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people living downstream of the dam.

In the letter, Vijayan also pointed out that when the water level reached 133.45 ft on October 18, the Kerala state Chief Secretary and other officials held meetings to ensure safety and security of the people.

Meanwhile, the NDRF has conducted awareness classes among the people living downstream Mullaperiyar dam and along the banks of Periyar river. As per the latest report in the afternoon, the water level at Mullaperiyar was at 136.85 ft.

Kerala was ravaged by heavy rains it received during October 15 and 16 resulting in widespread damage to property and life in south central districts.

