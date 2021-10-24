Centre taking steps to make Dibrugarh a major river port: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday visited the site for proposed Cargo Terminal, Tourist Jetty and River Front Development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh and held a meeting with stakeholders for fast implementation of the work. Union Minister Sonowal stated that necessary steps are being taken to once again make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.

"The opportunities provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in developing the NW 2 (Brahmaputra) and NW 16 (Barak) is leveraging our connectivity with Bangladesh and giving us the route to reach markets of the world. We are hence establishing MMLPs and developing river ports in various parts of Assam. In Dibrugarh, a port for cargo and passengers will be built," the Minister said. Union Minister further added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam Government and North East Frontier Railway are working together to develop the area near the Bogibeel Bridge.

"PM Narendra Modi ji's Act East Policy has transformed the North East into a connectivity hub. Led by the PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan, an integrated plan for speeding up cargo movement on the river Brahmaputra is being envisaged. It will open up employment avenues and provide global market access to local products," the Union Minister said. He also spoke on how improved connectivity is bringing sea change in the lives of the people, giving youths and businesses of the region a chance to reach out to domestic as well as international markets, realising the ideal of Local for Global.

A major river port in colonial times, Dibrugarh was an important contributor to India's economic growth. (ANI)

