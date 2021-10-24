Gujarat: 2 held with 250 gm mephedrone worth Rs 25 lakh
Acting on a tip off, Crime Branch personnel apprehended Tarik Qureshi and Tarik Sheikh, who told police they had received the consignment from a peddler identified as Akshar Khan in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, an official said.They took separate state transport buses to Ahmedabad to evade arrest. Sheikh was arrested separately.
Two persons were arrested on Sunday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat allegedly with 250 grams of mephedrone drug worth Rs 25 lakh in the illicit market, police said. Acting on a tip off, Crime Branch personnel apprehended Tarik Qureshi and Tarik Sheikh, who told police they had received the consignment from a peddler identified as Akshar Khan in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, an official said.
''They took separate state transport buses to Ahmedabad to evade arrest. Qureshi is a history-sheeter who has spent five years in jail in a POTA case. Sheikh was arrested separately. Both have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,'' he said.
The mobile phones of the two accused have been confiscated and probe was underway to unravel the peddling network they were part of, he added.
