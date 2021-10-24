Body recovered from stream in J&K's Anantnag

A body of a local man was recovered from a stream in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The body was recovered near Government Higher Secondary School Arwani in Bijbehera area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The body has been identified as that of Shakir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Brain Nishat area of the city here, they said.

Police have registered a case and investigations have begun.

