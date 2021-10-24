Left Menu

Body recovered from stream in J&K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A body of a local man was recovered from a stream in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The body was recovered near Government Higher Secondary School Arwani in Bijbehera area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The body has been identified as that of Shakir Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Brain Nishat area of the city here, they said.

Police have registered a case and investigations have begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

