J-K: Amit Shah to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of several development projects in Srinagar tomorrow

Union Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:07 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Srinagar on Monday. The Union home minister is on a three-day visit to the Union territory, the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Earlier in the day, Shah visited forward areas at the Makwal border in Jammu and Kashmir with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and interacted with jawans and local residents. His visit has come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which is sparking fear in the valley.

On Saturday, he met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

