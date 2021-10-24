These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL62 TIBET-DALAILAMA-LD SUCCESSION China does not have any right in choosing next Dalai Lama: Head of Tawang monastery Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh): China has no authority at all to get involved in choosing the next Dalai Lama as it does not believe in religion and the succession plan is entirely a spiritual matter and not a political issue for the Tibetan people, the head of the Tawang monastery in Arunachal Pradesh has said.

DEL42 PM-LD MANN KI BAAT Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's Covid vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone.

DEL51 JK-SHAH-LD RALLY Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace and development in J&K: Amit Shah Jammu: Asserting that the government is aiming to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and put an end to civilian killings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said nobody would be allowed to disrupt peace and development in the union territory, which has a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart.

BOM16 MH-NCB-2ND LD WITNESS Heard of Rs 25 crore demand to let off Aryan Khan, claims NCB witness; agency denies claim Mumbai: In a new twist to the cruise drugs seizure case, an 'independent witness' on Sunday claimed that Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and other persons, including absconding witness K P Gosavi, to let off Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in the case.

DEL50 DEF-NAVY-AIRCRAFT-CARRIER India's first indigenous aircraft carrier begins second phase of sea trials New Delhi: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant set sail on Sunday for the second sea trials, ahead of its planned induction into the Indian Navy by August next year.

DEL17 ITBP-CHINA-GALLANTRY Standoff clashes with China: 20 ITBP personnel honoured with gallantry medals Greater Noida: Twenty personnel of the India-China LAC guarding Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, who displayed bravery during the violent clashes and ongoing military standoff between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region in May-June 2020, were on Sunday decorated with police gallantry medals.

DEL55 DEF-ARMY-COMMANDERS Top Army commanders to review India's security challenges, situation along LAC New Delhi: Top commanders of the Indian Army will carry out an extensive review of the country's security challenges, including in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, at a four-day conference beginning Monday, people familiar with the development said.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases decline to 1,72,594 New Delhi: India added 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,41,75,468, while the active cases declined to 1,72,594, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL60 CONG-LD FUEL HIKE Congress slams govt over rising fuel prices, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'tax dacoity' New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over rising fuel prices, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the ''tax dacoity'' on petrol prices is rising and there would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere.

DEL36 JK-ENCOUNTER LD OPERATION J-K counter-insurgency operation: Arrested Pak terrorist killed, three security personnel injured Jammu: An arrested Pakistani terrorist was killed, while three security personnel were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on a joint search party of the Army and police inside a forest in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. DEL20 DRUGS-SOCIAL JUSTICE MINISTRY Social Justice Ministry for decriminalising possession of small amount of drugs for personal use New Delhi: The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has recommended decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption in its review of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act submitted to the Revenue Department.

FOREIGN FGN15 CHINA-BORDER-LD LAW China passes new land border law amid military standoff with India Beijing: Asserting that sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are ''sacred and inviolable'', the country's national legislature has adopted a new law on the protection and exploitation of the land border areas, which could have a bearing on Beijing's border dispute with India. By K J M Varma FGN16 BANGLA-VIOLENCE-HASINA Certain quarters with vested interests tarnishing Bangladesh's image: PM Hasina Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that certain quarters with vested interests were disseminating propaganda to create communal divide and tarnish the image of Bangladesh, as the country recovers from a slew of violence against Hindus and mob attacks on temples during Durga Puja festivities, according to a media report.

SPORTS SPF31 SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-PAK-INNINGS Kohli, Pant guide India to 151/7 against Pakistan Dubai: Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with a vital half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging 151 for seven against Pakistan in their much-anticipated ICC T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)