Union ministers Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Ashwini Choubey visit DISHA home centre in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-10-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 21:37 IST
As part of the Centre's public outreach programme, Union ministers Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday visited a DISHA home centre in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and interacted with the students there, an official spokesperson said.

DISHA is an early intervention and school readiness scheme for children with disabilities covered under the National Trust Act. It aims to provide training to both children and parents.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited the DISHA home centre in Katra township and interacted with the students there, the spokesperson said.

The ministers were briefed by the District Child Protection Officer about the activities undertaken by the Child Protection Services (CPS), Reasi, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

They planted Chinar saplings at the centre and distributed stationery items, gifts, Poshan kits, Ayush immunity booster kits and sports kits among the students, he added.

The ministers invited the children to visit the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the spokesperson said.

