J'khand woman died due to 'multiple injuries' during police search: autopsy report

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 24-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 22:29 IST
The post-mortem examination on the body of the 75-year-old woman who died during a police search at a village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district earlier this week revealed that she lost her life due to multiple injuries, a senior official said on Sunday.

Malo Devi was a resident of Barkipona village under Rajrappa police station, the site of a clash over burning of the effigy of Ravana on Dussera defying a government order. She died allegedly after police personnel broke open the door of her hut during a search operation injuring her fatally on the night of October 20.

The autopsy report revealed that the elderly woman died of severe injuries including those on the head, Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Mishra said.

A three-member medical board conducted the post-mortem examination in presence of a magistrate and the report was submitted to the deputy commissioner on Saturday.

Mishra said it was sent to the police authorities for further legal action.

The woman's family members filed a complaint at Rajrappa police station against cops, the deputy commissioner said.

Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar on Saturday said a probe has been ordered into the death of Malo Devi and assured her family of lawful action against persons who will be found guilty.

Malo Devi was injured when the police broke open the door as she was near it, her family said.

The effigy of the mythical 10-headed king of Lanka was burnt in the village on October 16 in defiance of the protocol of the state government to stop the spread of COVID-19. Violence erupted when policemen tried to stop the ritual.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar Mishra and Rajrappa police station in-charge Vipin Kumar had suffered injuries in the violence, which led to massive night search operation by cops to apprehend the culprits.

Altogether 26 villagers were arrested so far in connection with the violence, police said.

