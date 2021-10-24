Police say civilian killed in 'cross-firing' in J&K's Shopian

A civilian was killed allegedly in cross-firing after terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

The incident evoked strong reactions from mainstream political parties in the Kashmir valley, who demanded a probe into it.

The deceased has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

''Around 10.30 am, unidentified terrorists attacked a naka party of the CRPF's 178 Battalion at Shopian's Babapora,'' the police said.

They said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troops retaliated the fire and ''during cross-firing'', one person got killed.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said police received information about an attack by terrorists on an area domination patrol (ADP) party of the CRPF's 178 Battalion at Shopian's Babapora and the killing of an unidentified person in cross-firing.

''Preliminary investigation including statements of eye-witnesses revealed that terrorists fired upon the ADP party of CRPF, which was retaliated by the ADP party. During the cross-firing, the service rifle (AK-47) of one of the ADP personnel, who was at the rear end, was snatched by one of the associates of the terrorists.

''He was challenged and ordered to stop. However, he kept running towards the direction from where the ADP party was being fired at and in the meanwhile, he received bullet injuries in the cross-firing,'' the police spokesperson said.

A CRPF personnel also sustained injuries, he added.

A case (FIR No.130/2021) under the relevant sections of law has been registered at the Zainapora police station and a probe launched, the police spokesperson said.

Taking to Twitter, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said a ''shoot first'' policy will further ''alienate'' people and is no way to make friends with the people of Kashmir.

''He was shot dead & his bag has no weapons or explosives, he's carrying fruits & vegetables. This policy of 'shoot first' will further alienate people. This is no way to make friends with the people or the youth of Kashmir,'' he said, referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Saturday that he wants to make friends with the youngsters of the valley.

The NC condemned the killing and said the ''unabated'' loss of human lives in Kashmir is worrisome and heart-rending.

It said the vicious cycle of violence that has gripped the valley does not augur well for the return of peace.

''Yet another life has been sniffed off, yet another mother will have to live with lifelong pain and agony. Sympathies and condolences seem hollow to console the bereaved household, whose heartthrob has been snatched away,'' the party said.

It demanded that the circumstances leading to the killing be probed forthwith.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said it is sad that the armed forces ''show little restraint & operate with such impunity''.

''Another innocent civilian killed allegedly by CRPF in Shopian today. It's sad that armed forces show little restraint & operate with such impunity. My heartfelt condolences to his family,'' she wrote on Twitter.

Condemning the killing of the civilian, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the authorities to probe the incident thoroughly.

''The circumstances in which the civilian was shot dead need to be probed. Losing a precious human life is unfortunate and mere condemnation of such heinous incidents isn't enough,'' he said in a statement.

Tarigami also demanded compensation to the victim's family. The Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) termed the incident unfortunate.

It demanded a time-bound inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing and stern action against the ''erring personnel''.

A JKPC spokesperson said it is worrisome to find Kashmir turning into a ''veritable inferno'' with violence and killings becoming the order of the day.

The people of Kashmir deserve to live without chaos and mayhem and the government is duty-bound to accord them enough safety so that they can breathe in an air bereft of anxiety and fear, he added.

