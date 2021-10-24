Gehlot says Rajasthan fully capable of combating possible third wave of COVID-19

Left Menu

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated medical infrastructure in Rajasthan and said that the state is now fully capable of combating a possible third wave of COVID-19.He said that the state government has developed high-quality health facilities on a large scale in the state and the medical infrastructure has been strengthened from the state capital to villages.Gehlot inaugurated NICU, PICU, ICU, oxygen generation and liquid medical oxygen plants at medical institutions in the state on Sunday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 23:23 IST
He said that the state government has developed high-quality health facilities on a large scale in the state and the medical infrastructure has been strengthened from the state capital to villages.

He said that the state government has developed high-quality health facilities on a large scale in the state and the medical infrastructure has been strengthened from the state capital to villages.

Gehlot inaugurated NICU, PICU, ICU, oxygen generation and liquid medical oxygen plants at medical institutions in the state on Sunday. He also inaugurated projects worth Rs 231.66 crore and laid the foundation stone of works worth Rs 50.61 crore.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet. In many countries, including the UK and Russia, the situation has become serious again. Cases have also started increasing in many states. In such a situation, alertness and vigilance are extremely important.

The state government saved the lives of many people by managing the situation excellently during the first and second waves of the pandemic, he said.

''Our efforts are being appreciated in the country and the world,'' he added.

Gehlot said that the state government has strengthened all the essential health services, increased the number of testing facilities, set up a genome sequencing facility, achieved self-sufficiency in oxygen production and increased ICU beds to combat the potential third wave of the pandemic.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that during the second wave, the entire country faced an oxygen crisis but the Rajasthan government ensured availability of the life-saving gas in the state.

''Now we are completing the work of setting up oxygen plants on priority,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

