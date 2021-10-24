Man, wife found dead at east Delhi home
A 40-year-old man and his wife were found dead inside their home in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday.
On Saturday, a PCR call was received at New Ashok Nagar police station informing that a man had hanged himself at his home and a woman was lying on a bed inside, a senior police officer said.
After police reached the spot, Dharmender, a resident of B-Block of New Ashok Nagar was found hanging from a fan in his house. In the same room, the body of his wife Sony (35) was lying on the bed, the officer said.
A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, the officer added.
It is suspected that Dharmender hanged himself after killing his wife. However, things will become clear only after the investigation has been completed, the police said.
