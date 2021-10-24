Left Menu

7 rescued after fire breaks out in house in Delhi

They doused the fire with wet clothes, a senior police officer said.Seven people, including two women and two children, sustained burn injuries and were rescued. All of them are out of danger, they said.

Seven people, including two children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a house in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said on Sunday.

Palam village police station received a PCR call at 9.02 pm on Saturday that a fire had broken out in a house in the area and a few children were trapped inside, they said.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found that a cooking gas cylinder had caught fire and some people had sustained burn injuries. They doused the fire with wet clothes, a senior police officer said.

Seven people, including two women and two children, sustained burn injuries and were rescued. They were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, the police said.

The injured have been identified as Nathu Lal (65), Jyotsna (56), Ravi Gupta (31), Rajni (28), Shalini (13), Srishti (2) and Ramesh (50). All of them are out of danger, they said.

